One of three superyachts, M/Y Muchos Mas, was built in Canada by Crescent Custom Yachts and launched in 2016 and features an eye-catching streamlined profile with a ‘stardust’ metallic silver hull. Featuring naval architecture by Jack Sarin, this 44-metre superyacht was built to Lloyd’s classification with a semi-displacement GRP hull and composite superstructure.

Styled by Seattle-based designer, Jonathan Quinn Barnett, Muchos Mas features a contemporary interior with a combination of rich Walnut Burl and grey Vinyl Tweed fabrics. Large windows flood the rooms with light, highlighting lavish marble worktops. Muchos Mas accommodates 11 guests within a five-stateroom layout including a main deck owner’s suite and four further cabins.

Key features include a central skylight through to the foredeck seating & sunpad seating area with moon jacuzzi, an additional corner sundeck jacuzzi, exercise equipment, approved RYA training centre for personal watercraft, full beach party setup and zero speed stabilisers.

Furthermore, Muchos Mas is under two years old for her new owner to enjoy, for sale with Burgess at a price of USD 29,950,000.

Built in Turkey by CBK Superyachts, CYF welcomes 40-metre M/Y Skylight. Crafted in 2015, Skylight’s current owner has made sure she is maintained to a high standard and only used privately. Another feature onboard this superyacht are her large windows which flood the interior with natural light; complementing a neutral decor with metallic embellishment and marble features.

With Skylight’s spacious exterior design, guests can enjoy al fresco style dining as well as the large jacuzzi found on the sun deck. Accommodation is for 12 guests across a six-stateroom layout featuring a master suite on the main deck and a full beam VIP cabin on the lower deck. Guests can relax in the utmost comfort with six crew onboard.

Skylight is powered by 2 MTU (10V 2000 M93) 1,500hp diesel engines giving a top speed of around 16 knots. Skylight is for sale with Burgess and her asking price is EUR 8,950,000.

Last but not least; recently launched in June 2018 and brand new to the charter market with Burgess, M/Y Altavita, will be the third yacht to make a special appearance at CYF 2018. The 38-metre superyacht was built and designed by Gulf Craft in the United Arab Emirates and features a light, contemporary interior with panoramic windows on the main deck. An alternation of white marble and rich wood creates a calming balance.

Altavita is the perfectly suited for charter guests where they can enjoy the extensive list of watersports including a 5m Castoldi JT16 tender with 110hp diesel engine (seven pax and driver), two F5 IXON Red SeaBobs, two JP Australia inflatable stand up paddle boards 3.23m (10.6ft), one Aquaglide Sundeck floating mat, Surfboard, Kneeboard, Snorkelling gear (adult and kids).

Accommodation is for 12 guests across a five-stateroom layout including three doubles, two twins plus two additional berths. Guests can enjoy the sundeck offering ample sunbathing areas with a large jacuzzi providing plenty of space for guests to relax and enjoy the surroundings together with the latest audio-visual entertainment systems and technical features. Guests onboard Altavita can also relax in the utmost comfort with eight crew members onboard.

Altavita will be available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer months and the West Mediterranean for the winter months. A high season price of EUR 161,000 and a low season price of EUR 133,000 per week.

All three superyachts mentioned above will be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018. You can find the Burgess team at the CYF at their main stand at Port Pierre Canto, stand number 107 or on the Superyacht Extension SYE 223.