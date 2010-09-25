Right by the Superyachts.com Interview Studio sits Nero, the breath-taking 92m superyacht, based on the original Corsair design. Represented by Burgess, Jonathan Beckett said, “She's just a wonderful vessel, she's only two years old ... She is a yacht of the bygone era but with all the modern amenities and modern facilities on board as well”.

Burgess is also representing Salute; the grand Perini Navi built 56m sloop with a sophisticated exterior design and the only sloop built by Perini Navi.

This years Monaco Yacht Show has been a bustling event, showing signs of a recovering market. Our presenter, Hofit Golan asked Jonathan about the increase of activity and interest that surrounds the show. Jonathan commented, “I think there is activity in the market, the reason for this activity is that sellers have become more realistic in price”.

Burgess currently represents 12 yachts under construction around the world, measuring over 1199 metres in total.