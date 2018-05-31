Burgess asks that bids must be for a minimum of a seven day charter. A number of locations are available: France, Corsica, Sardinia, the Amalfi Coast and Sicily. The Balearics will also be considered but will be subject to delivery fees. Bidding is open now and will close on 1st June for charters starting on 7th June with all other bids closing on 4th June 2018.

Titania has just completed a magnificent interior refit and any recent visitors coming on board have been hopelessly seduced by her effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle and sumptuous light flooded interior. She boasts vast entertainment spaces, superlative accommodation and state-of-the-art amenities.

The brand new interior includes seven cabins - two breathtaking master suites, a VIP cabin and four doubles, all with beautifully appointed marble bathrooms and the latest entertainment systems. This vast interior space is all accessible by the on-board elevator that forms a central focus of her impressive foyer.

Recently extended to the stern by 3.8 metres, her new beach club delights guests with a sauna, bar and sofa and can be converted into a stylish nightclub for those looking to continue the party into the night. A complete water park can also be deployed from the beach club to provide a safe splash zone, inflatable slide, trampoline and climbing frame - fantastic fun for a family charter in warm waters. A large top deck pool and spa with resident massage/beauty therapist and hairdresser are available for an experience of total relaxation.

With two incredible Michelin-trained head chefs onboard and a charter-friendly, professional and highly appraised crew of 21, Titania has made her mark as a world class charter yacht. Triumphing at the MYBA Barcelona Show, Titania received exceptional feedback especially for her 'delectable' food and exquisite presentation.

Titania can also be secured for her regular seasonal fees. For more information and availability info contact Burgess.