Deemed to be an ‘outstanding success’ by the owner’s team, the refit of Lady A took only 10 months to complete.

Details surrounding Lady A remain scarce; however, this project is a rare insight into the construction and refit sector underway in the UK.

The vessel is now set to undergo the final phases of commissioning in Southampton, and then will head toward the Mediterranean to enjoy the summer season.

Burgess Marine were unable to add further comment, but we look forward to bringing you more on Lady A in the near future.