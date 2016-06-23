Burgess Marine Refit Project Lady A Launches in the UK
Burgess Marine has today announced the launch of their latest refit project, the 55 metre superyacht Lady A, which emerged from its lift facilities in Portsmouth, UK.
Deemed to be an ‘outstanding success’ by the owner’s team, the refit of Lady A took only 10 months to complete.
Details surrounding Lady A remain scarce; however, this project is a rare insight into the construction and refit sector underway in the UK.
The vessel is now set to undergo the final phases of commissioning in Southampton, and then will head toward the Mediterranean to enjoy the summer season.
Burgess Marine were unable to add further comment, but we look forward to bringing you more on Lady A in the near future.