Burgess Report Sale of Superyacht Stella Maris
Working with SuperYachtsMonaco, Burgess Yachts have announced the sale of the 72.1 metre motoryacht Stella Maris, just three months after first being listed with the brokerage house.
Built by VSY in 2012, Stella Maris features a striking Espen Oeino exterior design that is perfectly complemented by a contemporary Michela Reverberi interior based on simple but refined lines.
The interior is also embellished with natural stones, fabrics and veneers that generate a sense of freshness, lightness and luminosity.
The vessel blends traditional elements of design and layout with new variations on a theme – such as the staggered internal decks, the heights of the saloons and the innovative form of the bow.
Boasting an entire deck exclusively for guests, there is a separate Owner’s deck and saloons featuring spectacular walls made entirely of glass.
Other notable features include a certified helideck and a sundeck designed for evening use with atmospheric lighting, complete with materials and colour tones reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach.
