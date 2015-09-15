Built by VSY in 2012, Stella Maris features a striking Espen Oeino exterior design that is perfectly complemented by a contemporary Michela Reverberi interior based on simple but refined lines.

The interior is also embellished with natural stones, fabrics and veneers that generate a sense of freshness, lightness and luminosity.

The vessel blends traditional elements of design and layout with new variations on a theme – such as the staggered internal decks, the heights of the saloons and the innovative form of the bow.

Boasting an entire deck exclusively for guests, there is a separate Owner’s deck and saloons featuring spectacular walls made entirely of glass.

Other notable features include a certified helideck and a sundeck designed for evening use with atmospheric lighting, complete with materials and colour tones reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach.

