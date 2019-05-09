Burgess Sell 85m Lurssen Areti

Areti was launched and delivered by the German building tycoon in 2017 subsequent to her commission by an experienced first owner. Her majestic steel hull and aluminium superstructure was built to Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) and DNV GL standards.

British studio Winch Design was brought in to orchestrate exterior and interior design, the caliber of which inspired an Interior Insight back in March. Andrew Winch has described Areti’s indoor spaces as having “a traditional feel with an American classic twist.”

The custom tri-deck superyacht harbours 8 spacious staterooms to accommodate up to 18 guests, including a luxurious full beam forward-facing master suite benefiting from a private deck space featuring jacuzzi, sunbed and breakfast table.

The lower deck offers abounding additional guest settings for relaxing and socialising, such as a sauna, hot tub and plunge pool, whilst transom doors can be thrown open to access the vast beach deck. Meanwhile, a large swim platform is accessed from the aft deck.

Areti is truly a tour-de-force, even by the exacting standards of Lurssen. From her awe-inspiring stature to her Winch-orchestrated spaces, she truly exemplifies what is meant by the phrase ‘floating mansion’. We congratulate the broker and owner both on this momentous sale.