Eminence, built by German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen and delivered in 2008, has shown that even a decade on from her delivery she is still a magnificent and envied superyacht. English design studio Reymond Langton Design is responsible for both her timeless exterior lines and luxurious interior spaces.

Reymond Langton’s interior design has a ‘flair for opulence’, from which a modern form of Art Deco has emerged in the playful yet focused elements. Her open and spacious design allows for panoramic vantage points all around the yacht, while the guests can indulge in the lavish comfort of the 8 cabins, including two VIP suites.

It is easy to see why Eminence was such a success on the brokerage market, with ample on-board entertainment spaces to provide the ultimate retreat. One of her most defining features is the horseshoe dining table in the bridge deck dining room, which is complimented by sliding glass doors to create an unrivalled dining experience for guests. A massage room, sauna and cinema are among the other pleasures that can be found on Eminence.

Burgess told Superyachts.com, “We are thrilled. Eminence was only on the Burgess brokerage books for less than five months. It marks the third sale in one week, bringing our total sales figure for 2019 to EUR 827,000,000. A huge achievement.”

Eminence was joined this week by the sale of the 58.2 metre CRN-built J’Ade. Delivered in 2013, it is the second time that Burgess has brokered the sale of J’Ade in the last three years. At present, the third sale remains confidential yet the hat-trick of successful deals this week demonstrates an extremely active superyacht market.