The YS 5009 is a steel semi-displacement vessel with an aluminium superstructure. The 12-tonne deck crane is perfect for launching toys, submersibles and large tenders up to 15m (50ft). With Damen's patented Sea Axe bow form, the vessel has greater seakeeping performance even in rough seas and reaches a top speed of 20kn.

The Damen Yacht Support team worked with the owner's team to create a highly customised design based on the YS 5009. When launched, she will be the seventh YS 5009 and, like recent deliveries Power Play, Shadow and Axis, she will feature bespoke and luxurious interior design. Together with extra staff cabins, abundant storage and high-end service facilities, the whole proven platform weight will come in at under 500GT.

Amels and Damen Managing Director Rose Damen comments: "This year we hosted Power Play at the Monaco Yacht Show, which attracted a lot of interest. More and more yacht owners want to know what our range offers and how owning a Yacht Support vessel can boost their yachting lifestyle. This latest purchase is a great example that will be a fantastic asset for our client when she is delivered."

Peter Brown, of Burgess, represented the buyer during the purchase, and had this to say of the sale: "It has been a pleasure working with the Amels and Damen team on the sale of this Yacht Support vessel and we now eagerly anticipate the delivery of what will be a truly spectacular support vessel."

We look forward to seeing the official launch of the 55.5m support vessel and seeing her beside her owner's yacht on open waters in 2019.