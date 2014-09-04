Cakewalk

Cakewalk is one of the stand-out yachts in this very specialised sector of the large yacht market and will attract considerable attention at the Monaco Yacht Show. At an impressive 85.6m in length, and 2,998GT, this is a rare opportunity to purchase a powerful yacht of vast proportions that is ready for immediate cruising. Cakewalk has it all: a private owner’s deck, expansive exterior decks, a guest elevator connecting all levels and a climate-controlled full beam tender garage. This sensational yacht should not be missed.

Sycara V

Built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the award-winning 68m Sycara V was delivered in 2010 to a highly experienced owner. Designed with minimum partitions in the guest entertaining areas to enhance her interior volume, she has extensive accommodation for 20 guests in eight flexible cabins.

Baton Rouge

With six decks of superlative style and unprecedented space, Baton Rouge is magnificent in every respect. Boasting top design credentials and a quality Dutch build, she has exceptional volume for a 62m yacht. The sweep and rake of Tim Heywood’s exterior styling has created vast living areas, both inside and on deck, while bespoke details throughout contribute to a truly unique superyacht experience.

Twizzle

One of the world’s most visionary sailing yachts, Twizzle has been turning heads since she was delivered by the revered Royal Huisman Shipyard in 2010. This sophisticated, multi-award-winner combines advanced technology with a level of comfort rarely found on a sailing yacht. Her impressive design attributes include exterior/interior styling by acclaimed designers Redman Whiteley Dixon and naval architecture by Dubois Naval Architects.

Illusion

Illusion is arguably the best value Feadship on the market today. A substantial refit in 2010 included a 5m stern extension, a complete overhaul of the engine room and an upgrade to the deck and watersports equipment. As part of the refit, Bannenberg & Rowell masterminded her modern art themed interior which provides an attractive contrast to the classical lines of her de Voogt exterior, lending significant commercial appeal.

Faribana V

The pedigree Faribana V combines the enduring quality of a Dutch-built yacht with sophisticated, timeless Andrew Winch design. Beautifully maintained, this yacht completed her five year Lloyd’s survey in 2013 and was fully repainted in 2012. With impressive volume, beautiful, classical entertaining areas and an elevator that serves all decks, Faribana V is well-priced and offers exceptional value for a yacht of her size and quality.

Zenobia

Zenobia combines the stunning exterior lines of Donald Starkey, the superior build quality of Abeking & Rasmussen, and the meticulous design and detailing of Alberto Pinto. This 57.3m yacht offers excellent living areas and flexible, generous accommodation, including a full beam master suite with his and hers double rooms, each with their own en suite bathroom, plus two VIP suites, three doubles and a twin.

Blue Scorpion

Sleek, with navy and white livery, the 53m Blue Scorpion was built in 2006 by Baglietto and offers the advantage of very low levels of usage. This modern yacht features a subtle, minimalist interior with Asian influences, Chinese artwork, and plenty of light and space.

Told U So

An award winning 45m Benetti, the distinctive Told U So is offered for sale for the very first time. In addition to an outstanding pedigree, this unique yacht and her iconic Missoni-themed interior is the custom creation of Molori Design. Told U So can accommodate 12 guests in five cabins and an additional two berths.

Kate

A stunning example from the popular CRN 43m series, Kate offers unprecedented volume for her size. With spacious entertaining areas and relaxed, comfortable deck spaces, this yacht accommodates 11 guests in five stylish cabins.

Columbus 40S Hybrid

The innovative Columbus 40S Hybrid features an advanced hybrid propulsion system that allows the yacht to reach a top speed of 22 knots, and an economical speed of 7 knots under electric motor. The inspired main saloon layout includes huge doors to port and starboard that open onto fold-down balconies.