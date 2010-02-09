B+V 120 MY/X has been designed to combine worldwide cruising capability with maximum comfort for the owner, and up to 16 guests, with enough space for a vast amount of exploration equipment.

Outside, there are generous exterior spaces around the swimming pool, and at water level a spacious split-level beach club, with access to bathing platforms – a perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining.

B+V 120 MY/X has been designed with two separate heliports: a primary helicopter landing area aft on the Owner’s Deck, with a fully enclosed hangar providing shelter, and a second landing area forward on the Guests Deck, with direct access to guest areas.

Forward on the bow there also is a fantastic viewing area approximately 8.5m above water.

Accommodation comprises six cabins on the main deck and two VIP split-level suites, with the bedroom on the Guest Deck and dressing room and bathroom one deck above.

Blohm + Voss BV 120 Concept

