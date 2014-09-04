How has the auction of Sunglider II gathered pace since its announcement?

Since the auction of the yacht was online the brand awareness increased enormously. A lot of clients, from all over the world, called and mailed us for more information about this superyacht.

Have you had a lot of potential clients get in contact about the lot?

Yes, with our marketing campaign we’ve reached a lot of potential buyers. It’s very attractive off course to bid online on a yacht when the start price is 1.3m.

What are you expecting from the results of the upcoming auction?

For this moment we have no idea. Since it is possible to view the yacht in Cannes, during the Cannes Yachting Festival people seems to look more interested. With our partner in Cannes, who arranges all the views, we are trying to have all the people a good and feel of the yacht. But the result it’s hard to guess. At this moment we have reached the end-user, but it could be that a ship broker will participate as well, in order of a client.

Do you believe that this is a good introduction yacht for first time owners?

This yacht is not brand-new but it still is state-of-the-art. The yacht has had €1,000,000 spent on a total rejuvenation including interior refurbishment, a full Awlgrip paint job, a W6 on the main engines, jets and exhausts reconditioned and new electrics.

Do you expect do a lot of future business with other lots of this type?

Absolutely. At this moment there are more people who informed us by selling their boat or yacht. This is a new business that has to grow and we need some time for it. But have a look on our site in a year, I’m sure there is a lot of content the site, ready to be auctioned. And as a part of BVA Auctions, BVA Nautic has the possibilities to grow and become the first and largest online auction company of ships and yachts.

What are the highlights of this particular yacht?

Built in 2006 she was extensively refurbished during the winter of 2011 – 2012. Measuring 36.45m with a beam of 7.4m, this 2006 motor yacht is built in GRP with three MTU (2,000hp) engines which can reach a cruising speed of 23 knots.

With 5 luxurious en-suite cabins (master suite, two identical queen staterooms and two further twin staterooms) for 10 guests including a sun deck with large Jacuzzi, and luxurious deck bar.