Their second international expansion this year after a new Italian office opened in April 2016, the Caribbean addition to the brand portfolio ensures increased coverage of yachts in the region. Placed next door to the planned superyacht marina in Calle Marina in the island capital of San Juan.

Spearheading the operation in Puerto Rico as managing partner for BWA Yachting is Jose Casanova, and as someone with a lot of experience in the nautical and hospitality sectors, he is looking forward to exciting times ahead.

“Historically, Puerto Rico has always been strategically well placed as a gateway to Las Americas, but the island is still a fairly recent discovery for the superyacht fleet. The islanders are well known for their hospitality and sunny outlook and visitors are made to feel especially welcome. It’s the perfect location for cruising and is increasingly popular as a destination for skippers and their crews, so setting up a BWA Yachting office in Puerto Rico was a natural and very exciting opportunity for us,” explains Casanova.

As well as cruising the island, visitors can explore the many white sandy beaches, coral reefs, exciting nightlife and diverse culture that makes Puerto Rico so different from its Caribbean neighbours. Now, they will also be able to make use of the wide range of services BWA Yachting offer, while berthed in San Juan.

Welcoming the move, the company’s CEO Stefano Tositti said they were excited about the potential for growth in the area and being able to offer clients the full range of marine services from their base in Puerto Rico.The excellent local knowledge of the island that Jose Casanova has was an additional strength: “We’re well placed to provide immediate services to meet our customers' needs with great local knowledge and resources from one central location, conveniently close to the superyacht marina.”