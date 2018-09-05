Spearheading the Tunisian operations will be Hatem Mrabet, a former local shipping agent with over two decades of nautical and hospitality experience. Mrabet appears confident in the move for BWA Yachting as he feels this is a case of being in the right place at the right time.

“Wherever yachts sail, we exist to accompany them with our wide range of quality services available in all Tunisian marinas. By using BWA Yachting Tunisia, our customers don’t need to book a harbour as clearance can be done in less than one hour at Sidi Bou Said anchorage. Easy bunkering can also be arranged with high-quality fuel, either at Bizerte marina by truck, or at Marina Gammarth from a dock or by truck,” explains Mrabet.

“Tunisia might be just a slim wedge of North Africa but it has many exceptional natural sites, full of incredible Mediterranean history to explore,” he continues. “From north to south, from souks to the desert, with so many scents and species, jasmine and sea breezes everywhere, this is the place to be for romantics, beach lovers and adventurers.”

BWA Yachting’s CEO Paschalis Patsiokas says the company is excited about the potential for growth in the area and is looking forward to being able to offer clients a full range of marine services from its new base in Tunisia. “We spend a lot of time talking to our clients, we listen to them and this was a natural move for BWA Yachting; a company that builds scale for the benefit of its customers. We think that simplifying the lives of Captains in Tunisia and opening it up to yachting is truly important,” says Patsiokas.

The agency’s Tunisian main office will be located at 76, Avenue De La République in La Goulette and BWA Yachting will cover all the main superyacht marinas such as Hammamet, Bizerte, Sidid Bou Said, Monastir, Tabarka, Gammarth, Sousse and Djerba.