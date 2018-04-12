Founded in addition to the long-established BWA Yachting office in Montecarlo, the new arm of BWA will further the reach of the growing brand to answer myriad demands from yachts travelling to the world-renowned superyacht arena.

BWA Yachting’s CEO, Paschalis Patsiokas, commented on the expansion, stating: "Our clients and their needs are at the very heart of our business. Our strategic decision to move our corporate operations to Monaco, will bring us up close and personal to those we serve and enhance our presence in the vibrant local yachting community."

Offering everything from concierge services and on board entertainment for Owner's, to clearances and technical services for Captains, BWA's reputation for a personal approach makes this service provider a welcome addition to the heart of Monaco.

Strategically situated at 22, Boulevard Princess Charlotte in Monaco, the expert local knowledge unique to the brand joins a fleet of professionals and locations across the Mediterranean to provide a comprehensive net for clients and their peace of mind when at sea.

