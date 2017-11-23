Having had the honour of managing the America's Cup superyacht programme, a spectacle of over 50 superyachts dotted the horizon of stunning Bermuda. For BWA Yachting, strength remains to be in partnership-evidenced not only by their fantastic work here but at the MYBA charter show, assisting the organisation and many of the yachts in Barcelona.

However, having a pulse on the Mediterranean isn't just a speciality at BWA Yachting. With a full grasp on the Winter Season for American clients, we gain an insight into hotspot charter regions inviting an immersive stumble upon wild pristine coastlines; "We are now at the beginning of the Winter Season, we have an office up in New England, New Port." explains Laura Esteve, Vice President Americas at BWA Yachting. "It's a beautiful time of year to cruise that area."

Offering the perfect itinerary for clients, we discuss the devastation of hurricane Irma after it swept across the Caribbean region and the latest update on chartering the area.

"It has been very beautiful to see how the superyacht industry has come together to help," comments Laura Esteve in regards to the strength and unity showcased by the Caribbean community. "St Martin marine trade association gives information, the goal here is to ensure boats that do go to the Caribbean have a fantastic time and want to come back."

Additional to this, BWA Yachting expect a strong season in the Bahamas, and having opened their new office right on the water, the Caribbean region couldn't be more inviting, and more facilitated for guests, looking to enjoy the winter charter season.

BWA's newest ventures are certainly exciting, as they move toward yacht provisioning business out of St. Martin; "We bring all the provisions from Holland and run this anywhere in the Caribbean. So chefs [for example] have the peace of mind that no matter where in the Caribbean they can receive great provisions that are consistent." shares Laura Esteve.

Growth and investment are also key for the team. "Being a global company we get to know our clients very well and follow them wherever they go" explains Laura Esteve. "As we learn, we try to adapt quickly and see what opportunities are there to offer a better service."

With plans to open an office in New York City with a strong focus on lifestyle, and eyes on the West Coat of U.S.A. blossoming the horizon, It seems to mark exciting times ahead for the global contenders at BWA Yachting.