Designed solely for superyachts to use and capable of accommodating models in excess of 200 ft, the deep-water private site is located in the heart of Miami Beach within a peaceful and tranquil sculpture park which boasts the city’s stunning skyline as an outstanding backdrop.



Operated and managed exclusively by BWA Yachting, all on-site berths provide side-to mooring and have a minimum water depth of 12 metres, or 40 feet. All clients and visitors to the site will be offered a full-range of VIP concierge services – ranging from provisioning and clearance to immigration procedures – courtesy of the staff at the new BWA Yachting office located within the compound.



BWA Yachting, which has a presence across the world in areas including the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, regards the cosmopolitan and culturally diverse Miami as a perfect fit for its world-renowned support and services.



As well as being home to reliably warm weather and exceptional beaches, the area has a thriving arts scene and events such as Art Basel Miami, along with various world-class galleries and museums. Visitors to One Island Park can also look forward to the city’s annual International Boat Show.



Stefano Tositti, CEO of BWA Yachting, said the new compound was designed to showcase both the region and the very best standards of service that the company has to offer. He said: "With side-to berths for superyachts in excess of 200 metres, within Miami Beach, we are sure that this will be an extremely attractive location for the most private owners. The port offers much to those who enjoy a truly unique yachting experience and is designed solely to cater to superyachts, their owners and their crew."



Laura Esteve, Vice President of BWA Yachting America, added: "From the new BWA Yachting office inside One Island Park, we will be able to offer a great range of services to all the yachts in the area – all while strengthening our presence in Florida and the US as a whole. We are thrilled to offer this exclusive and very private port to our clients and to be providing them with excellent service."