Starting the day in style, both press and industry alike registered for a full day of activity in the grand foyer of one of London’s most prestigious hotels.

Coffee in hand, they headed into their first workshops, where an intimate group setting allowed writers looking for their next big story to confront the CEOs and ask their most inquisitive questions to the teams behind some of the world’s largest superyachts.

In Feadship’s sessions, popular trends within the yachting sector were the topic of conversation. Environment and exploration were non-surprisingly of interest, while the news of a new ‘green’ Amsterdam yard created to house the build of yachts of up to 160m was a key focus showing both expansion and considerate innovation.

On the design-front, journalists were wowed by the chance to sneak a peek of the sketches from some of H2 Yacht Design’s most impressive projects. They also got chance to speak with the studio’s owner, Jonny Horsfield, responsible for some of the most show-stopping silhouettes on the water including the iconic Al Lusail.

Of course, it wasn’t long before a much needed lunch was served and the press had the opportunity to meet fellow editors within the luxury industry. Over refreshments, they shared their morning’s findings before heading for an afternoon of further education.

Burgess, as one of the world’s leading superyacht brokerages, sparked huge interest among the attending press. The brand’s CEO, Jonathan Beckett was present throughout the day to answer questions on global reach, worldwide audiences and what it takes to lead the build process of a Top 100 superyacht.

The world’s leading shipyards from Italy also had exciting news to share. Fincantieri and Benetti both spoke of exciting future projects while representatives from across Europe including Lurssen, Nobiskrug and Oceanco created dramatic displays which included some of the most intricate yacht models of Top 100 vessels.

Ending the day with refreshments, talk turned to ideas for new stories and even whole issues based around the unique world of superyachting: a world which for one day, was opened up for all to see and celebrated just as it deserves.