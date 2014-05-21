Custom built in 2003 by Westport Shipyard, the yacht's interior was designed by Pacific Custom Interiors and has exterior styling by Gregory Marshall .

Yeratel has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 7.90m (25'11"ft) and a 1.90m (6'2"ft) draft .

She is capable of 28 knots flat out with a range of 3450 nautical miles from her 37,476.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, Yeratel can house up to 10 guests plus 7 crew.

Yeratel is available to purchase through Burger Yacht Sales.