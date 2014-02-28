Sold in conjunction with Edmiston and Fraser Yachts, Satori is a stunning 49.80m superyacht built by Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts in 2011. Sat aboard the Hakvoort-built Snowbird, we spoke to Thom Conboy about the latest sale.

“We sold Satori, and again Edmiston was the selling broker, we’re the listing broker with our friends at Fraser ... It’s been in the works [and] the acceptance was yesterday.

BYS has been behind a recent string of impressive sales over the past year and sold an 85’ Burger yacht whilst at the Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show to compliment the acceptance of Satori. However, Burger Yachts has also signed a 130’ new-build Shadow Boat to accompany another recent sale.

Times are exciting for BYS and the signs of an American re-emergence are growing ever stronger.

Watch the above video for more information on the current strength of BYS.