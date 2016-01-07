A multi-award winning yacht, Northlander was built by Dutch shipyard Moonen in 2009. When launched she was the first Moonen yacht with a four-deck central atrium and spiral staircase.

The yacht’s interior is the work of Art-Line Interior Design, while her exterior was created by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

She is billed as exhibiting both elegance and functionality, with sweeping decks that provide numerous options for al fresco entertaining.

In terms of performance, Northlander exceeded her original design specifications with a measured top speed of 14.5 knots.



She boasts accommodation for up to 10 guests in five staterooms including a main deck master suite and a further two doubles and two twins on the lower deck.

Northlander was sold by Camper & Nicholsons’s Michael Rafferty, with Bluewater Yachting representing the buyer.