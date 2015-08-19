Marketed with Camper & Nicholsons and backed with the in-depth knowledge of the product by Moonen Brokerage, ensured the swift sale of this motor yacht.

Spread over two decks, Alaska's easy and comfortable layout provides guests with ample spaces for fun and relaxation. Her classic interior, which is in immaculate condition, includes accommodation for up to eight guests.

Her master suite, spacious VIP, and two twin-bedded cabins are all located on the lower deck. Her generous flybridge provides guests with further luxurious space to enjoy the joys of ocean cruising.