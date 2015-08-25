Mr. Casani previously served as the CEO of Azimut Yachts, where he successfully launched and directed its Yachtique Division prior to becoming the CEO of the Azimut Yachts and then CEO of Nautor Holding. With twenty years experience in the fashion and luxury goods sectors, including Armani, Valentino, Calvin Klein and Ferragamo.

Gualtiero Giori, Executive Chairman of Camper & Nicholsons International, added: "Mr. Casani brings an ideal mix of knowledge and expertise to build on the strong corporate foundations recently put into place at the group level of Camper & Nicholsons International and we look forward to his leadership and contributions."

On his new appointment, Mr Casani commented: “I am honored to be named President of the Camper & Nicholsons group at this very exciting time in the company’s growth. The shareholders have worked with dedication and perseverance to strengthen the position of the Camper & Nicholsons brand by securing its intellectual property and facilitating the entrance of Fincantieri as a prestigious new shareholder. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the operational teams to consolidate our market position and tap into exciting market development opportunities.”

One of Mr. Casani’s early responsibilities will be the launch of ‘Yachtster’ a short-stay charter business for small to mid size yachts recently acquired by the Camper & Nicholsons group, with a view to broaden its share of the global charter market. The acquisition reinforces Camper & Nicholsons’ interest in expanding its service mix, through a business that leverages technology and innovation to improve the ease of booking and experiencing luxury charters. Yachtster will focus on a smaller category of luxury yachts not represented in Camper & Nicholsons International’s charter fleet, where the industry leading expertise of their Charter Managers is paramount in managing the complexities of larger international yacht charters.

Yachtster will be managed by its founder, Anthony Brisacq, who has developed his unique approach to luxury day-charters over the past eleven years, with the vision of enhancing the traditional charter model through the addition of value-added services. Yachtster brings a broad network of top-tier partners including Centurion by Amex, Nikki Beach, SBM, Eden Roc Hotels, Metropole Hotel Monaco, among others.

Michael Payne will continue to run the group’s brokerage firm, Camper & Nicholsons International, as its CEO, leveraging his invaluable experience in the yachting industry. Together with Anthony Brisacq of Yachtster, Michael Payne will report to Paolo Casani in his new role as the group’s President. Their objective is to implement the strategic vision laid out by the company’s Board of Directors and Shareholders.