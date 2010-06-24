Cesme Marina, jointly owned by IC Holding and Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, has opened its new, full service marina to berth holders and visitors. Located on the stunning west coast of Turkey, Cesme Marina provides a whole host of facilities to create the perfect yachting destination on the Aegan.

Built to the highest standards in order to meet local and international yachting requirements, the marina offers high-quality shore-side facilities and amenities. Situated in a natural harbour, Cesme Marina provides immediate, all weather access to some of the world’s most beautiful cruising grounds 24 hours a day.

The Marina provides 400 berths up to 60m in length with architectural planning which pays great attention to the historical and cultural inheritance of the Cesme area itself. Around the Marina, facilities such as a shop for technical marine equipment, a fully serviced boatyard with 80 tonne travel hoist and a chandlery to cater for all yacht requirements.

Cesme Marina will also feature yacht brokerage dealerships from Azimut and Rodman, a boutique hotel, and a yacht club alongside luxury outlets, cafés and top rated restaurants such as the renowned Port Balik fish restaurant and Kunrucu Şevki, serving the regions famous kumru sandwiches.

Nick Maris, chairman of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, said: “Turkey, with its incomparable coastline and long history of seafaring, is one of the most important yachting areas in the Mediterranean. Together with our partners IC Holding we wanted to create a marina with a difference, where yachts can moor in the heart of a vibrant harbour town, and visitors can experience the authentic and unique charm of Cesme’s historic waterfront. We are excited at the level of interest this special place is attracting among Turkish and international yacht owners, and are delighted to declare Cesme Marina open for custom.”