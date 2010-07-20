The two organisations signed an operating agreement earlier in the year with construction given the go ahead in March 2010. With construction well underway and two years of serious development to follow, Limassol Marina is set to be an exclusive waterfront development, with an enticing mix of boutiques, restaurants and shops.

Cyprus Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Mr. Antonis Paschalides said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era for Cyprus tourism and the successful cooperation between the state and private sectors.”

Opening in Autumn 2012, at an estimated cost of 350 million Euros, Limassol Marina is the biggest, single investment project, in Cyprus. With up to 1,000 berths from 8m to 70m and superyacht berths up to 100m, fresh water, electricity, cable TV, high-speed wireless internet, and telephone will be provided to the entire marina. Limassol Marina will provide the level of facilities and service synonymous with Camper & Nicholsons.

Nick Maris, Camper & Nicholsons CEO said, “With over 340 days of sunshine a year, unspoilt natural beauty and 400 miles of coastline, Cyprus is a fantastic cruising destination. At C&N we aim to meet the high expectations of owners and crew and this new marina is set to become the region’s natural base for yachts of all sizes.”