“The superyacht market has shown strong signs of recovery over the past few years,” explains the report from Camper & Nicholsons when looking at the yacht market of vessels over 30 metres. “The following report shows that the number of sales in the first half of 2016 looks healthy.”

Yacht Sales: The Numbers

In the first of 2016, the global brokerage community sold 153 yachts. 136 of these were motor yachts, and 17 sailing yachts. This shows an overall increase of 23% in comparison to the first of 2015.

While only 17 sailing yachts were sold, measuring a total of 653 metres, this still hints at a revival thanks to a 143% rise in popularity compared to 2015. The total meterage of yachts sold measures 6,090m, with an average length of 39.5 metres.

Yacht Sales: The Value

The largest yachts sold this year were the Marco superyacht U77, measuring 77 metres for $15.9m, as well as the 57.49m sailing yacht Royal Huisman for $39,750,000. The sale of Twizzle goes further to confirm a rise in sailing yacht popularity this year.

The total value of yachts over 30m sold in the first half of 2016 was approximately $1.525 billion with an average of $9.15m per superyacht.

Yacht Sales: The Size

At the first half of 2016, 104 yachts between 30-40 metres were sold, alongside 27 yachts of 40-50 metres, 16 yachts of 50-65 metres and 6 yachts over 65 metres. The breakdown of which separates the numbers into 89% motor yachts and 11% sailing.

“Stockmarket confidence and post Brexit economic shocks could prove an issue in the latter half of the year, but there is certainly an element of ‘the new normal’ in the yachting market’s reaction to economic bad news these days,” concludes the report on an optimistic note. “At some point people just want to get on with their lives regardless of the economic news of the day, and the yachting market certainly seems to be reacting less to the economic news cycle.”

This is just a brief insight into the full report delivered by Camper & Nicholsons as a follow up to their in-depth WealthX release earlier this year. Click here for the full story.

Adding to the Numbers

Over the space of a month, Camper & Nicholsons has also announced the sale of four superyachts, adding to the brokerage research directly; including The 36.6 metre Benetti superyacht Kai, the 43.6 Benetti superyacht Libra Star, the 39.7 metre CRN superyacht Parvati and the 27.96 metre Pershing motor yacht Najati.