Papi Du Papi is undoubtedly one of ISA’s finest creations. Her elegant custom design by the Italian yard’s in-house team merges with naval architecture by Andrea Vallicelli to create a yacht which reflects the the modernity of the superyacht lifestyle.

Francesco Paszkowski is responsible for her exquisite interior; which uses select designer furniture, fabrics and finishes of Travertine and Jerusalem Stone, Grooved Oak and Flamed Brazilian Rosewood, create a warm and welcoming home-like atmosphere as requested by the owner.

Papi Du Papi's eye-catching double staircase that runs from the lower deck up to the sundeck differentiates herself from the market.