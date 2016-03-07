Camper & Nicholsons Sell Iconic ISA Yacht Papi Du Papi
Camper & Nicholsons has reported the sale of the iconic ISA superyacht Papi Du Papi by broker Fernando Nicholson.
Papi Du Papi is undoubtedly one of ISA’s finest creations. Her elegant custom design by the Italian yard’s in-house team merges with naval architecture by Andrea Vallicelli to create a yacht which reflects the the modernity of the superyacht lifestyle.
Francesco Paszkowski is responsible for her exquisite interior; which uses select designer furniture, fabrics and finishes of Travertine and Jerusalem Stone, Grooved Oak and Flamed Brazilian Rosewood, create a warm and welcoming home-like atmosphere as requested by the owner.
Papi Du Papi's eye-catching double staircase that runs from the lower deck up to the sundeck differentiates herself from the market.