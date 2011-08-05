Camper & Nicholsons broker Walter Sea has proudly confirmed the sale of M/Y Marco Polo, one of the finest yachts to emerge from the Cheoy Lee shipyard. Designed by Ron Holland for safe, comfortable long-distance cruising, this rugged superyacht offers both sea-faring stability and a beautiful interior styling of the highest quality.

Marco Polo can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in true, spacious style as well as reach an impressive transoceanic range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Walter Sea secured the purchase of Marco Polo for his client from the central agents, Fraser Yachts – originally listed at an asking price of $19,500,000.

Camper & Nicholsons has also announced the sale of the 32.31m superyacht Soulmate. This striking motor yacht was the latest 20’ beam Broward series vessel available on the market, featuring the popular four stateroom layout.

Camper & Nicholsons broker Rick Morales secured the purchase of Soulmate from her central agents at Merle Wood & Associates earlier this month. Soulmate was originally listed with her central agent for an asking price of $3,450,000.

The final sale to be announced from Camper & Nicholsons success over July is the 23.5m superyacht Dorothea II, originally listed for an asking price of $4,750,000.