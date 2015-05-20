Built in 2007 by the U.S. shipyard Richmond Yachts, Crowned Eagle is an immaculately maintained motor yacht with a six stateroom layout and ample space for up to 12 guests.

Crowned Eagle’s Pavlik Design interior ensures guests are surrounded by luxury with open spaces around her exterior, perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Crowned Eagle was sold with Ralph Raulin of Camper & Nicholsons representing the buyer and Jim McConville of Allied Marine representing the seller.