Camper & Nicholsons Sell Superyacht Sofia II
Camper & Nicholsons has announced the sale of 30.40m (99'8) motor yacht Sofia II, a semi-custom production from the multiple award-winning Moonen 97 fleet.
The highly successful semi-custom production Sofia II is the second Moonen 97 in the multiple award-winning fleet of the Dutch built steel hulled displacement cruisers.
Built in 2008, she features a stunning and innovative Art-Line interior, spacious accommodation for eight guests in four generous staterooms and a phenomenal sun deck - perfect for entertaining.
Sofia II was sold in a collaboration between Camper & Nicholsons brokers David Sargus and Michael Rafferty and Moonen Brokerage BV.