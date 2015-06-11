The highly successful semi-custom production Sofia II is the second Moonen 97 in the multiple award-winning fleet of the Dutch built steel hulled displacement cruisers.

Built in 2008, she features a stunning and innovative Art-Line interior, spacious accommodation for eight guests in four generous staterooms and a phenomenal sun deck - perfect for entertaining.

Sofia II was sold in a collaboration between Camper & Nicholsons brokers David Sargus and Michael Rafferty and Moonen Brokerage BV.