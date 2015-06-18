Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Camper & Nicholsons Sells Motor Yacht Calliope

By Ben Roberts

Camper & Nicholsons has confirmed the sale of 42.28m (138'8) motor yacht Calliope.

Built by Holland Jachtbouw with a sensational interior by Rhoades Young Ltd., Calliope is a sophisticated and eye-catching motor yacht.

Calliope's elegant interior accommodates 10 guests in five ensuite staterooms and combines classic limed oak architecture with modern furniture. Outside she boasts expansive decks, alfresco dining, a Jacuzzi, as well as a great selection of water toys.

Camper & Nicholsons worked in conjunction with C&NI broker Jeff Partin who represented the buyer and Fraser Yachts who represented the Seller.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News