Built by Holland Jachtbouw with a sensational interior by Rhoades Young Ltd., Calliope is a sophisticated and eye-catching motor yacht.

Calliope's elegant interior accommodates 10 guests in five ensuite staterooms and combines classic limed oak architecture with modern furniture. Outside she boasts expansive decks, alfresco dining, a Jacuzzi, as well as a great selection of water toys.

Camper & Nicholsons worked in conjunction with C&NI broker Jeff Partin who represented the buyer and Fraser Yachts who represented the Seller.