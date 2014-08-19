The transaction was originated by Brook Hazelton, former CEO of Phillips, the international art auction house, and Eric de Saintdo, ex-CEO of Camper & Nicholsons International and of the Festival International de la Plaisance (now Cannes Yachting Festival).

In early 2014, based on their personal relationship, they partnered with Colosseum Services in order to secure the financial backing necessary to complete the acquisition and provide the resources enabling the company to enhance its leadership position at the forefront of the yachting industry.

Camper & Nicholsons International's C.O.O Laurent Perignon commented: "Despite the turmoil of the global financial crisis, Camper & Nicholsons International has always remained solid, which demonstrates the strength of our business and brand. We are now delighted to have new investors committed to growing and developing the Camper & Nicholsons International brand into the future. In particular it is pleasing that our new shareholders have a long and proud history, sharing the same outlook and values that have made Camper & Nicholsons the standard in superyacht brokerage and management services. We look forward to taking our organisation to even greater heights in the coming years and to demonstrating that ultimately good customer service, integrity and honesty are the values that superyacht owners appreciate."