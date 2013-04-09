Exterior design and naval architecture are the work of Canados Design Team, while the interior was designed by Cristiano Gatto Design Team.

Like the interior, the layout of the flybridge is also custom made according to the owner’s needs. It offers sumptuous space for relaxing and dining: sun-bathing area aft, dining in the middle, seating forward just aft the wheelstation.

The new 36-m yacht under construction features in the exterior design the same innovations which firmly placed the first Canados 120 in the spotlight:

four retractable balconies – two in the dining and two forward in the owner’s stateroom- are equipped with a sofisticated hidraulic system reduce the boundaries between exterior and interior thus creating a direct connection with the ocean; the stern offers a full teak beach-club, complete with a large bathing platform, shower, dayhead and entry to the engine room; exterior living area is located forward on the main deck, with a sofa and a spacious sunbathing area. It specifically designed to provide wider room and increase privacy outside.

The living and dining areas, the pantry and the dayhead are placed on the main deck. The owner’s stateroom of this 36m is located forward and enjoys a 360° view and the two balconies forward.

The lower deck provides accomodation for 6 in two very large Vip cabins, a twin guest cabin convertible into a double if required. The crew quarters – 5 in 3 cabins - and the galley, designed by Boffi, are located forward.

White lacquered wood and Canaletto walnut were chosen for the interior contemporary design. The interior of this 36m was designed exploiting the inner volume and making the most of the exceptionally wide room.