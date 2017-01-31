Set to be based in Palma de Mallorca, the first Canados 808 is an idyllic island cruiser with a layout notable for space and open experience on the water.

Fully customisable interiors, in-house built furniture and two different styles of layout offering owner’s suite on either main or lower deck are just some of the options within, while the external spaces offer open and well-protected areas to rest or entertain.

The style of the Canados 808 Maximus itself is a modern, sporty take on the motor yacht with a length of 24-metres and a Kevlar superstructure to reduce weight and increase speed and stability.

The first 808 to be launched will be powered with twin V12 MAN - 1,900 hp coupled to V-Drives that provide Maximus with a cruising speed of 25 - 30 knots top speed.

We look forward to bringing you more updates surrounding the 808 Maximus upon its launch in July 2017.