Michel Karsenti, Owner of Canados International Srl, acquired the shipyard earlier this year, introducing new ideas and ranges for owners looking to explore the world in style.

During the launch of the first boat under new management, which took only five months to build, Karesenti addressed the Canados employees with pride: “I am naturally proud of seeing our first new model build in a record time going in the water today.”

“My true pride is to work with people like you. You’ve been working 7 days a week to make a client happy, to deliver a superb yacht and this is the true testimony of the shipyard’s philosophy and what makes Canados so unique.”

The owner and his wife, who were present at the gathering, added: “When we signed the contract, we were convinced that the boat could not be finished at the promised date, but the Oceanic 76’ GT was really the most desirable boat to us. Today, I can say that we both can’t believe what we see.

The respect of the delivery time, the incredible quality in the smallest details is beyond expectations! We are, today, very proud to be part of the Canados family. The boat you’ve build for us is truly a super-yacht in a small boat package.”

This first model has been sold before the project has been officially presented. The high-tech construction is comprised of a Kevlar / Aramat superstructure to increase stability and a ‘displaning’ stepped hull that allows running of the vessel at low speed in total comfort.

Oceanic Yachts is a new Explorer vessels line, which is part of the new Canados shipyard vision; providing high-speed performance, reduced operating costs and an entry level option across the range of yachts from 76’, 95’, 120’ and 140’.