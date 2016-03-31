Like the larger Oceanic Yachts models, the 76’ will benefit from Canados’ unique “Displaning” stepped hull that allows running the vessel at low speed in total comfort with reduced fuel consumption and speeds of up to 30 knots.



The Oceanic 76’ Fast Expedition yact will offer deceptively sized outdoor spaces while, internally, the model will be available in either 3 or 4 cabin versions with two different main deck versions. The tender garage will house a 3,85 meter tender while the standard hydraulic swimming platform will allow to carry a three-seat PWC.



The main deck will offer a spectacular view of the water, thanks to oversized continuous lateral glass panels bringing the outside in. The lower deck cabins will also benefit from lots of natural lights, thanks to Canados’ signature recessed horizontal portholes that offer wide surface and optimal impact resistance.



In general, the Oceanic 76’ concept is in direct line with the rest of the Oceanic range that consists in the 95’, the 120’ and the 140’ for its easy maintenance, very simple handling and superior marine capacities and stability. An entry level yacht with the superyacht lifestyle on offer throughout.