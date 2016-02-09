Founded in 1946, Canados has successfully delivered over 700 yachts in sizes up to 36 meters over 70 years. Mr. Michel Karsenti’s involvement with the shipyard stems from his ongoing relationship - having built and sold more than 12 boats at Canados in the past few years, including his own 2014 brand Oceanic Yachts.

Having built yachts from 21 to 80 meter all around the world, the new owner has always been fascinated by the know-how, unique craftsmanship, knowledge and passion found at Canados.

“I’m fascinated, year after year, visit after visit at Canados to still have the same magical feeling of how strong maritime traditions are embedded in workers DNA,” explains Mr. Karsenti. “ I cannot say if this is linked to the 70 years the shipyard has been in business, or due to the fact Canados is located in the world’s richest region in terms of architecture, style and history Rome is known for, but I can surely say that the same feeling is shared by all the clients visiting us. I’ve truly seen incredible technical achievements performed by this unique team of craftsmen!”

When asked about the future plans he has for the shipyard, Mr Karsenti added: “As you can imagine, we did not acquire such an iconic shipyard as the result of a caprice! It’s been a long process and a well thought move. For now, we are busy taking the first steps renovating and putting up-to-date the production facilities as well as the two marinas that are part of the shipyard. We will soon introduce the market with new products.

I also want to mention that our aim is to continue building “haut couture” and surely not go for high production numbers”

The next phase of the Canados initiative will include a new brand identity, as well as a new range of superyachts building on the Oceanic, Gladiator and Canados Yacht ranges soon to be unveiled in full.

Canados Yachts

The modern-classic line of 5 fly-bridge models that retain the timeless elegance all Canados yachts have always been acclaimed for. These yachts will still be manufactured with fully custom interiors, making them highly desirable on the second hand market.

Gladiator Yachts

Each model of this line of Sport Yachts will be available in a Sport and a Performance version. Sport versions will be equipped with propeller shafts and GRP construction while Performance versions are to be equipped with surface drive transmissions.

Oceanic Yachts

All models of this line are Fast Expedition Yachts, based on the unique Canados “displaning ”stepped hull concept. This allows for running at long ranges at speed with optimized stability and low consumption.