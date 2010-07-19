Superyacht Candyscape was built in 1994 by the Italian shipyard Benetti, sporting a timeless exterior styling and a unique, comfortable interior design from Candy and Candy.

M/Y Candyscape (ex; Ambrosia, Ambrosiana, Lady Lola and Lady Christiana of Merseyside) is a steel hulled superyacht with an aluminium superstructure designed by Stefano Natucci, this 44m vessel benefitted from a major refit in 2005/2006.

This classically designed superyacht can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious cabins with space for 9 crew members.