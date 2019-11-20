The Sanlorenzo Asia division at Simpson Marine announced the sales, concluded simultaneously, to owners in Asia. The new superyachts will be delivered in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively in 2021.

At 29 metres, SD96 is the entry level model of Sanlorenzo’s semi-displacement yacht line, replacing the 27 metre SD92 which launched in 2007 and sold 27 units. SD96 features exterior lines drawn by Italian studio Zuccon International, creating a visually stimulating design packed with generous volume for a yacht of its category.

The SD line ushers memories of the elegant 1930s transatlantic yacht type and offers a range of cruising vessels for owners who want to travel in peace without limits.

The 29-metre yacht boasts surprising volumes across her three-deck layout, which is as light and manageable as a two-deck equivalent. The extra space therefore provides room for 10 guests to be accommodated in the utmost luxury, built upon an innovatively engineered platform.

The Hong Kong-bound model will have her interiors designed by Patricia Urquiola, the Spanish architect who styled the Premiere Yacht in Cannes this year, and so confirms the impact that the Festival had on the model’s success. Urqoiola’s vision puts transformability at the centre, creating a yacht which is able to adapt to the different needs of an owner while remaining a harmonious and flowing space. Her own distinctive style is implemented through materials chosen to embrace the sea spirit.

“Our starting point for this collaboration with Sanlorenzo was doubtlessly the sea, a great source of inspiration for the whole development of the concept and therefore the interior of the yacht,” said Urquiola. “The materials, shapes and colours evoke the marine world, creating a flowing and elegant space full of natural colours.”

Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager, has hailed the impact of the yacht’s performance at Cannes on his market. “The SD96 was our team’s favourite new model at the Cannes Yacht Show, impressing with larger volumes and smart connectivity,” explained Stratton. “The SD range is very appealing to owners in Asia who wish to cruise longer distances, suddenly journeys once not possible become a reality and a new excitement to owning a yacht is borne.”

SD96 is typical of Sanlorenzo’s mission to build yachts that achieve timelessness through simplicity, being never overly loud while evolving to meet contemporary standards. The semi-displacement models are already a hit on the Asian continent, with an SD122 based in Hong Kong and the flagship SD126 in Singapore.