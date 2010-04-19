This year, films such as Ridley Scott’s reincarnation of ‘Robin Hood’ and Charles Fergus’ ‘Inside Job’ will be screened in front of a star spangled jury. As throes of people take to the sunny Cannes waterfront to participate in one of the most memorable events of the year.

Journeying to Cannes onboard a luxury superyacht offers a luxurious and comfortable place to stay, alongside your own area in which to hold parties in ultimate style. Here is a selection of stunning superyachts available for charter to the 2010 Cannes Film Festival 2010:

Motor Yacht Leo Fun

The 54m M/Y Leo Fun was built in 2009 by Turkish shipyard Proteksan Turquoise Yachts to a Paolo Caliari Design. This sleek, modern and stylish expedition yacht is ideal for the 2010 Cannes Film Festival, capable of accommodating 100 guests at static charter alongside a pool with a waterfall wall, six-person Jacuzzi and luxurious interior by Jean Guy Vergés.

Not only ideal for entertaining, superyacht Leo Fun holds the ability to travel great distances as an expedition yacht alongside holding numerous water toys such as a 160hp tender, windsurf and scuba equipment for the ultimate cruise experience.

Motor yacht Leo Fun can sleep twelve guests in luxurious comfort. Accommodation includes a full beam master suite with king-bed, private study and en-suite Jacuzzi tub; a full beam VIP cabin on the lower deck; three double guest suites and a twin guest cabin, all with en-suite, shower, iPod stations and Satellite TV.



Motor Yacht Ancora

This sporty, semi-custom 34m Leopard motor yacht was designed by Andrea Bacigalupo and built by Arno Shipyards in 2007, producing a superyacht of true luxury and speed. M/Y Ancora can handle an impressive top speed of 43 knots whilst maintaining high levels of comfort with low noise and vibration.

Ancora has an interior designed by the Rodriguez Group which can comfortably accommodate 8/9 guests in four palatial suites. Ancora is a truly sporty superyacht built for speed and offering charter guests the opportunity to arrive in style for the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.



Motor Yacht Natalia

M/Y Natalia is an elegant and stylish 36.6m PJ 120 superyacht which was built in 2005 by Palmer Johnson. Palmer Johnson superyachts are renowned for a comfortable and high quality cruise, offering true comfort aboard a stylish yacht.



The PJ 120 semi-custom sports series offer powerful performance alongside a sharp, head turning design by Nuvolari & Lenard. Able to reach a top speed of 28 knots, Natalia is powered by two high quality 12V 4000 M90 MTU Diesel Engines.

Nuvolari & Lenard also lent their talents for motor yacht Natalia’s contemporary interior, offering simple, sophisticated surroundings to sleep 8 guests.



