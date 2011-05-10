The Cote d’Azur is one of the most sought after destinations in the superyacht community; however, when May comes around, it takes on a whole new persona.

Albeit different events in themselves, both the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix are not only renowned for their black tie galas and late-night parties, but for attracting the most amazing superyachts on the water to the South of France: and this year proves no different.

Luna, the exemplary 115m expedition yacht, and the 126m Lürssen superyacht Octopus can both been seen on the coastline of the Cote d’Azur – joined by the likes of the 104m Lady Moura, what we believe to be the 85m Seven Seas, Ocean Breeze, Vantage and SnowbirD.

Superyachts.com is at the Cannes Film Festival this week and will be bringing you the latest updates, in-depth footage, photos, interviews as details emerge alongside providing a unique insight into the most inspiring event in the world.