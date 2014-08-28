“There is no doubt about the need for Cantiere delle Marche to have someone who transfers our values, mission and vision on a daily basis in the US market,” explains Vasco Buonpensiere, Sales and Marketing Director of Cantiere delle Marche. “The combined knowledge, experience and enthusiasm of Alex together with Bob Denison is a sure formula to make things happen in the United States. This wouldn’t have been possible without such an experienced and proactive partner.”

The award-winning Italian shipyard, which – in three and a half years – has outperformed all his competitors with its two explorer ranges of yachts (Darwin Class and Nauta Air), will bring two of the seven boats under to the 2015 American boat shows; including Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Alex G. Clarke confirms the positive energy which surrounds this new co-operation between CdM and Denison Yacht Sales. “The appointment of Denison Superyacht Division as the exclusive North American representative for Cantiere delle Marche is the culmination of over five years of building relationships with the CEO Ennio Cecchini who I consider a personal friend, as well as Naval Architect Sergio Cutolo who is responsible for the highly successful Darwin line of yachts, and of course Vasco Buonpensiere who I feel is the heart & soul of the shipyard. American buyers have pioneered the explorer style vessels, and I am confident that the Cantiere delle Marche brand will be a huge success in the USA and we are honoured to be a part of building this great future with CdM.”

Bob Denison, founder and President of DYS strongly believes in the success of CdM in the North American Market and declares: “The Denison team is thrilled to be representing CdM in North America. As a grandson, a nephew, and a son of aluminium boat builders here in the U.S., this product is very special to me personally. I strongly believe in the CdM can’t wait to introduce the American market to the product.”

Gabriele Virgili, Chairman of Cantiere delle Marche, confirms: “Alex’s approach to our products and our shipyard is unbelievable; it is like he has been part of our organisation since the beginning. His commitment towards the clients, his professionalism and precision when it comes to the most delicate stages of the negotiations are really commendable. I am sure that we will soon move up from our one-sale-every-90-days average performance thanks to this partnership.”