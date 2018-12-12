CdM’s remarkable commercial success has allowed it to enter the top twenty yacht builders worldwide while becoming the undisputed world leader in the 100-140 feet, steel/aluminium explorer vessels’ segment where CdM holds an astonishing 58.8% of the market, information which is based upon several independent studies.

The Ancona-based shipyard today not only builds almost 60% of the entire production of explorer vessels worldwide, but it also has diversified these explorer vessel models into several new series: the Darwin Class, Nauta Air model, Acciaio range and the Flexplorer line. The first yacht in the Flexplorer line, Aurelia 29, is already currently in build thanks to the huge increase in requests from owners for one-off explorer vessels.

CdM currently has eight other yachts in build at this point at their Ancona facilities: Tenggiri, a Darwin Class 102; Audace, K42; Astrum, Acciaio 123; MG 129, a one-off explorer vessel; Explorer 40.22, another one-off explorer vessel; Alma, a Darwin Class 112; EXP, a Darwin Class 102; and HB 43.

The newly constituted Pre-Owned Sales Department has also brought incredible results in the last 12 months confirming the outstanding vision and performance of the sales team. Three sales - a Darwin 86, Darwin 96 and Darwin 102 - have been accomplished in record time with great satisfaction from both buyers and sellers.

The shipyard’s facilities have undergone significant improvements in 2018, with the addition of a new shed for yachts up to 50 metres and another large building hall which is due for completion in 2019. Next summer, CdM will also inaugurate a dedicated dock to offer a full range of services to its clients from warranty works to maintenance and refit interventions.