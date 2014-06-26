Designed by Mario Pedol and Massimo Gino of Nauta Design, M/Y Yolo is the first yacht in the new CdM Nauta Air line.

These Explorer Yachts in aluminum are billed as offering the perfect blend of style and the same sturdy substance that characterizes Cantiere delle Marche’s Darwin Class Explorer yachts.

Speaking at the launch, Vasco Buonpensiere, Director of Sales and Marketing and partner at CdM, said: "Thanks to the new Nauta Air 86’ project, Cantiere delle Marche has yet again shown that we are a shipyard that pays close attention to the market and knows how to anticipate its needs.

“We noticed that a large group of owners was looking for motor yachts that are different from the typical white-hulled planing boat with a flying bridge. They wanted an energy efficient boat that has larger interior volumes, something fully customizable and with sturdy metal construction.

"This without having to go for a large, three-bridge displacement yacht that can be heavy in more ways than one. Cantiere delle Marche decided to create the Nauta Air 86’ line to meet their needs.”

Having built a strong reputation in the shipbuilding industry for high-technology commercial ships and refit projects, Cantiere Delle Marche have recently begun building highly refined Explorer Vessels.