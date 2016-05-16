Constructed from steel and aluminium, Babbo was built for a South American owner and is now preparing for her debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

This three-deck explorer yacht has been tailored with interiors characterized by generous amounts of space. Over 240sqm, the design encapsulates the classic rugged and ready Explorer style, without detracting from the luxury of the superyacht lifestyle.



Babbo has been designed to navigate easily even in difficult sea conditions, resisting winds of over 50 knots without any problem thanks to the proven build platform of the Darwin series.



"We are incredibly pleased with the results achieved this time as well: the quality of our Explorer Yachts increases launch after launch and this, together with respecting - once again - the contractual schedule, makes us very proud," said Vasco Buonpensiere, Commercial Director of the shipyard.

"We also want to emphasize that the success of the Darwin 102, with the four units already sold, confirms the intelligence and the effectiveness of the foundational design choices: a true superyacht explorer comparable to yachts widely over 300 GRT, with the ease of management of a 24 meters yacht".



The Chairman of Cantiere delle Marche, Gabriele Virgili, adds: "Operating results in constant growth, the 6 units under construction all over 100 feet, the international recognition culminating this year with two boats in the Final for the World Superyacht Awards.

All of these are definitely great satisfactions for those who started this adventure a little more than five years ago. But the greatest joy and the most important sense of success, I think, it's the satisfaction and pride of our clients sailing around the world on our Explorer.

A real community was created among friends sharing the same passion and pride in owning a Cantiere delle Marche: real spontaneous testimonials of our brand. And this is the best result that a company can get from all points of view".