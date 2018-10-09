“We are thrilled to have this family among our owners. Their incredible eye on design and their approach to navigation and to the life on board make them perfect ambassadors of CdM's soul” shares Vasco Buonpensiere, Co-Founder and Sales and Marketing Director at CdM.

The three-deck explorer yacht was crafted in steel and aluminium and features a sun deck and the main saloon, which is dedicated to a lounging area, whilst the upper saloon hosts a formal dining area. Four guest cabins can accommodate up to ten on the lower deck whilst the owner's cabin is located on the main deck forward. A huge galley is found on the main deck and the tender is housed on the upper deck aft.

Furthermore, once the tender is launched, the area turns into an open-air lounging area, which is partially shaded by the sun deck’s overhang. Six crew will be on hand for the guests’ every need onboard Mimi la Sardine.

The shipyard and owner worked closely on Mimi la Sardine together; Filippo Bevilacqua of the Interior Design Dept at CdM comments, “Since the first meeting, the owner has created a Pinterest board where we started sharing ideas and receiving incredibly precise inputs. It has been a pleasure working like this and surely another step ahead for everybody both at Nauta and CdM indeed”.

Mimi la Sardine’s ‘go-anywhere’ philosophy is designed and built with a sleek and serene nature together with a sea-kindly hull and has an impressive range of 5,500 nautical miles at the economic speed of nine knots. Her well-laid out interior provides guests with all the comforts and amenities during long passages including both social and private spaces.

Warm materials such as oak wood, both natural and weathered are used on all decks balanced with large windows and openings onto stern terraces to create a sense of continuity between exteriors and interiors. Refined furniture creates the finishes luxury touches to Mimi la Sardine, ready for her owners to enjoy.