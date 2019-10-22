The dock is home to four mooring spots, suitable for yachts up to the length of 45 metres. In a statement the shipyard has said that “it has been designed and built like a small and luxurious private marina”.

In terms of dimensions, the latest luxurious addition to the Marina will measure around 500 square metres in total surface area. A number of facilities will be available to those yachts docking in the CdM private dock, including storage and a large area which can be used to host launch parties and various other events.

It is also equipped with shore power connections, fresh water and compressed air outlets, which will allow Cantiere delle Marche to host yachts after launch for final outfitting and warranty works. It will also utilised for refitting works and support works, repairs and maintenance intervention – due to its close proximity to the main yard headquarters in Ancona.

The new private dock is expected to further augment the effectiveness of the Pre-owned Sales Department for the yard, as it provides extremely well equipped berths for yachts as well as a warm and welcoming atmosphere for both Owners and crews, within a private area.