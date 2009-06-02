The modern superyacht was designed to encompass all the spirit of the Italian shipbuilders that have been producing quality yachts since 1976 with the modern comforts and high naval technologies of today.

It is a combination of tradition an extensive technical research, a fact which is evident in the One Hundred’s navigation and handling systems designed to perform in even the roughest of seas.

Liveability and accessibility were the main principles behind the build of this open yacht, aiming to be boundary-less between bow and stern.

The concept developed by Cantieri di Baia features design by Carlo Galeazzi and engineering by Alberto Ascenzi.

Main layout features of the One Hundred include a main deck that is freely accessible and the presence of broad windows and doors on all four sides of the hull make the area appear even more spacious and light-filled.

A dining and living area can be found at the bow, while a second living area is located at the stern, covered by a hard-top and decked-out with plenty of seating.

Astern can be found a large crew area with two double cabins, two extra berths with private en suites and a galley. Abeam towards the bow is the owner’s suite, two guest cabins and the VIP cabin all with private en suites.

The super yacht will be powered by three MTU 2430 hp engines, allowing her to reach estimated top speeds of 50 knots.