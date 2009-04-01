Her interior styling, by Cantieri di Pisa’s own interior designers, is clean yet traditional. The decorative concept is based on the elegance of sanded teak with a wax effect, included in a modern scheme of boiserie that has been given a new interpretation. Here precious fabrics on the wall panels create a warm and hospitable environment, which is blended with a rigorous aesthetic.

The furniture is mostly in black pear wood, with large sections upholstered in leather. All the pieces are expertly made using 17th-century techniques by the yard’s team of skilled craftsmen.

Special attention has been paid to on-board lighting – natural daylight filters through sliding fabric panels, a feature used throughout the yacht in place of more classic curtains. Indirect artificial light is provided by cove lighting, accompanied by direct light points in the shape of designer lamps forming part of the overall furnishing plan.