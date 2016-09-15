Maintaining boundless gentleman style in a look-back to a simpler time of luxury yachting, this Cantieri di Pisa 22 is a bold new take on a classic design with a razor sharp modern edge. Measuring in at 22 metres, this motor yacht has grabbed our attention due to her beautiful lines, sleek styling and undeniable character.

While the internal layout provides the key elements of the superyacht lifestyle it’s her lower deck aft section is something to truly behold. With gym and spa leading to a stunning beach club area, the flat aft section is stylishly modern, while those moving indoors can experience the updated heritage of wood in the marine environment.

Wood accentuates the superstructure, and provides a homely atmosphere within. Beautifully styled, the comfortable salon on the Main Deck flows to the exterior seating areas, while the accommodation areas offer cabins with private bathrooms and