Today, the marina hosts a wide range of yachts up to 36 metres (120 feet) – and it isn’t stopping there.

With major developments in the pipeline, including a new 1,000-foot dock to accommodate significantly larger vessels, Cap Sante is building on the success achieved through its prime location, concierge approach to customer service and array of activities both around the marina and in the culture-rich city of Anacortes itself.

